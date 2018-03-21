New Yorkers urged to stay home during spring nor’easter

Some transit services are already running on modified schedules with delays, and cancellations are expected as conditions worsen throughout the day.

Wednesday's nor'easter, which could dump up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the New York metro region, is the fourth to hit the area this month. (Pixabay)

Anyone expecting to wake up and find New York City covered in a thick blanket of snow from our fourth nor’easter in as many weeks were sorely disappointed Wednesday morning — but the worst is yet to come, forecasters warn.

As the city is expected to be hit with nearly a foot of snow throughout the course of the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to stay home if they're able.

“If you have to travel today, please exercise caution and stay off the roads if you can. If you can stay home, stay home,” he tweeted.

He also asked New Yorkers to check in on their neighbors — and call 311 immediately if they lose heat or hot water.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursay as New York City proper could see between 6 to 10 inches of accumulation and wind gusts up to 39 mph well into Wednesday night. Outer areas could see up to 18 inches.

“Snow this morning will become heavy by afternoon and into the evening,” the NWS said. “Expect significant reductions in visibility at times. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially during the evening commute.”

City schools are closed, and alternate side parking has been suspended due to the severity of the forecast for the rest of the day, which is also affecting trash pickup, which will be delayed as the Department of Sanitation will be out on snow patrol with plows and salt spreaders, de Blasio said.

As of 9:45 a.m., MTA subways were running without any weather-related service issues, but buses do have service changes and delays due to the weather conditions. All Queens local, select and express buses are delayed, while limited bus routes elsewhere will run local throughout the day.

Operations on the Long Island Rail Road are currently running without incident, that is not the case for Metro-North, which is operating on a reduced weekday schedule with combined or canceled trains during peak hours.

Because conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day, the MTA asks that Metro-North commuters only travel if necessary and expect service to be reduced to hourly in the evening.

“For those customers who are unable to postpone their travel until after the storm, please leave as early as possible in the afternoon, and leave extra time to reach your destination,” the MTA said.

The agency added that Metro-North riders should expect delays as conditions worsen throughout its service territory, which could also force it “to suspend service with little advance notice.”

Straphangers should check mta.info for the latest service updates.

New Jersey Transit is operating on a Severe Weather Schedule, and cross-honoring is in effect on agency buses, private bus carriers, rail, light rail and PATH. It warned that all bus service, including to and from Port Authority, could be suspended before the afternoon rush hour. Check njtranist.com for the latest updates.

Amtrak is also running on a modified schedule in its Northeast region, with many trains to and from Penn Station from Boston and Washington, D.C., canceled.

