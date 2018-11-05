NY state officials assess security of polls prior to Election Day 2018

With many New Yorkers unable to Get Out Their Vote early like other states, residents worry that long lines and broken machines could further delay casting their ballot on Election Day.

In anticipation of a large volume of New Yorkers turning out to the polls for the Midterm Elections, state officials have been preparing for the big day in advance by assessing voter machines and anticipating any possible risks for voter fraud.

"I think we have done everything in our power to be prepared for this," said John Conklin, spokesman for the state Board of Elections.

According to Conklin, the voting machines used are stored in a restricted area when they aren’t being used for Election Day and are taken out prior to the big day to be tested and assessed for any tampering.

"We test the machines before and after every election. We do random audits after ever election to verify the accuracy of the machines."

"They are not connected to the internet and they are not connected to each other in any way," Conklin added.

With the biggest security worries at bay, state officials hope to get voters in and out of the secured polls in an organized fashion.

State officials optimistic residents will get out to vote

Officials are optimistic and expect to see an impressive turnout of voters in the state from prior years where voter turnout has been low compared to other states. According to state records, the New York Democratic Party has seen 158,000 new voters register since April with the Republican Party gaining a little over 1,400 new voters in that time frame.

"I think we're going to be busy," Lora Allen, Democratic elections commissioner for Niagara County, said from her Lockport office. "We've been getting additional ballots to prepare. You're seeing a real push to get out the vote. You hear it from the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) and I even saw it on the cover of Oprah magazine."