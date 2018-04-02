Biggest April snowstorm since 2003 hits NYC

With nearly 5 inches already recorded in Central Park, the Yankees' home opener has been postponed until Tuesday.

With nearly 5 inches already recorded in Central Park, New York City is in the midst of its biggest April snowstorm since 2003. (Pixabay)

The month may have just changed, but Monday’s weather in New York City looks very familiar after the nor’easter-filled March we saw here in the New York City metro region.

While today’s storm thankfully isn’t expected to hit nor’easter level, the area remains under a 12-hour Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m., and National Weather Service forecasters expects up to 6 inches of snow until the early afternoon, with an estimated 1 to 2 inches falling per hour.

According to NBC4, 4.8 inches have already been recorded in Central Park to give the city its largest April snowstorm since 2003.

As a result, the New York Yankees have postponed Monday’s home opener at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays until Tuesday. While temperatures for tomorrow's game are expected to be in the mid-40s, you’ll want to wear rain gear as showers are expected for much of the day.

Today’s game has been postponed due to weather.



Further details to come. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2018

There currently are no weather-related issues on MTA subways, but a few sick passengers and signal issues are causing delays on several train lines, including the 1/2/3, 4/5/6, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and the N/Q/R/W lines.



Riders on Metro-North’s Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines are experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes due to weather-related conditions.

Several bus lines across the five boroughs are experiencing delays and services changes due to the inclement weather, and the MTA is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as icy conditions may be found on the roads and ramps of city bridges and tunnels.

City schools are closed due to spring recess.