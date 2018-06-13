Speed dating in NYC: Find the love of your life (or the love of right now) tonight

You're single. There are over 8.5 million people in New York City’s five boroughs. Between work, errands, bills and your unbreakable devotion to Netflix’s Orange is the New Black or Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, you barely have time to think about your own interests, let alone search for someone who shares them. And you’re sure as heck not going to try flirting in a crowded subway car. But, have you ever considered speed dating in NYC?

Options for speed dating in NYC included agencies like Weekend Dating, SpeedNY and On Speed Dating — and you're in luck if you're waiting for one of these get-togethers. On Speed Dating is hosting a speed dating in NYC event tonight, June 13.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

June 13 speed dating in NYC event

On Speed Dating, an organization that runs themed speed dating nights in NYC and select cities across the nation, is hosting a "speed dating marathon" for people in their 20s and 30s tonight in the Meatpacking District.

The details for this event are below.

Where: The Chester Restaurant (18 Ninth Ave, 10014)

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Price: $30

What to expect: Meet up with eligible singles for three-minute dates.

Drink minimum: One-drink minimum (though, the event description notes that if you do not drink alcohol, you can buy a non-alcoholic beverage or food item).

A spokesperson from On Speed Dating told Metro that tonight’s speed dating in NYC event is filling up fast — only 24 men and 24 women will be approved — so get your tickets by clicking through to the event website.

The spokesperson said that tickets will most likely be available at the door as well (though, we recommend buying them in advance just in case).

What you need to know about speed dating in NYC

"Speed dating is a great and efficient way to date. You get to meet 10 to 20 plus singles in one evening over the course of three-minute dates," Amber Soletti, the co-founder of On Speed Dating, told Metro. "While three minutes isn't long enough to determine if you want to marry the person, it is enough time to assess initial chemistry and decide if you want to go on a date."

If tonight's meet-up isn't for you, upcoming events include, "Geek Speed Dating" on June 30 and Cougar Night on August 11, which apparently has quite the turnout. You can find more about On Speed Dating events here.

Most notably, next Tuesday, June 19, is a "Rescue Me Singles Party" where singles can chat with eligible firefighters and EMTs.

We guess speed dating in NYC doesn't look so bad after all.