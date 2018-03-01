Wind, flood watches issued for NYC ahead of nor'easter

Forecasters expect this storm to cause some flooding in Queens and Long Island.

The National Weather Service has issued flood and wind watches for New York City. Photo: iStock

The National Weather Service has issued wind and flood warnings for New York City ahead of a nor’easter expected to hit the east coast this weekend.

The wind watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Friday, March 2 through 6 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters predict high sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour, with some gusts reaching 60 miles per hour.

“Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages,” the weather service warned.

The storm will also bring heavy rain, prompting a flood watch citywide during the same time period.

Here is a timeline of what to expect with the coastal storm this afternoon into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vokKZrgMHE — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 1, 2018

Forecasters are predicting up to two inches of rain from Thursday afternoon through Saturday, as well as a period of heavy, wet snow Friday night.

“Periods of heavy rainfall may cause widespread flooding of poor drainage and low-lying urban areas,” the service said. “Do not drive your vehicle or walk into areas where water covers the roadway as the water depth may be too great to allow you to cross safely.”

The rain will start Thursday evening after 7 p.m. and continue throughout Friday. On Friday, temps will fall to around 34 degrees, which could prompt some of that snow, as well.

The combination of high tide and onshore winds from this storm could cause the water to rise two to three feet above ground on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood warning will be in effect for the lower New York Harbor, Long Island, Jamaica Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beachfront from 6 to 11 a.m. Friday.

The precipitation will taper off Saturday afternoon, forecasters say, though winds may still reach as high as 45 miles per hour.

The flood watch covers much of the Tristate area, with Queens and Long Island in particular expected to get some “minor to moderate coastal flooding.” Even though the precipitation will slow down on Saturday, coastal flooding will still be a threat as tides will be high through Saturday evening.