If you're looking to buy the last naked Trump statue, here's your chance

If you ever wanted to decorate your living room with a life-like statue of the president in the flesh, here's your chance.

A last remaining nude statue of President Trump is going up for auction in May. Credit: Getty Images

There is one naked Donald Trump statue remaining and it will be available to the highest bidder.

Julien’s Auctions has announced they are selling the naked Trump statue on May 2. According to the auction house, it is the last one in existence and is estimated to sell anywhere between $20,000 to $30,000. That’s right, one lucky person could take home a naked Trump statue to decorate their living room.

The Trump nude statue, titled “The Emperor Has No Balls,” was created by anarchist art collective INDECLINE and began popping up in cities across the country before the 2016 election. Only five were created and they were placed in public locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Seattle and New York City.

As people caught wind of the guerrilla art pieces, they quickly went viral on social media and became an instant source of photography.

Julien’s Auctions said the naked Trump statue is part of a first-ever street art auction that will be held at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City. The Trump statue will sit alongside of works by Banksy, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and others that will be in the auction.

How to bid on naked Trump statue

If you’re interested in getting the last naked Donald Trump sculpture for your home or office and owning a piece of history, you need to sign up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

According to Julien’s Auctions, there are four ways you can bid on items at the auction. You can bid on items in real time by visiting JuliensLive.com, bid by phone, visit the auction house and bid in person, or you can enter an absentee bid.

And if owning a naked Trump statue isn’t something that’s on your bucket list, just know you'll be able to check out plenty of other street art if you're looking to add to your collection.