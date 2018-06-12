So Tiffany Trump is friends with Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi

The internet is rife with videos of unlikely interspecies friends: A pit bull who adopts an orphaned fawn, for example. To those, add the news that the president's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is friends with Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of former Vice President Joe Biden — i.e. No. 2 in the administration whose work President Trump lives to undo.

On June 9, Tiffany Trump posted an Instagram story of her and Naomi sharing a leisurely drink at Surf Lodge in the Hamptons. Tiffany attached a sticker of two intertwined hearts and tagged Naomi in the image. They were apparently taking in a Jaden Smith performance in honor of World Ocean Day.

Tiffany and Naomi became friends at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2016; their graduation ceremony was attended by both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The intrafamily harmony at Surf Lodge was a far cry from the 2016 campaign, when Joe Biden said he wished he were still in high school so he could take Donald Trump "behind the gym" for his treatment of women. Trump responded by tweeting about "Crazy Joe Biden."

Now a law student at Georgetown, Tiffany generally keeps a low profile, amid reports that her relationship with her father has worsened since he became president. "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” People reported in March. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome." Page Six reports that she recently split with her longtime boyfriend, New York City real-estate scion Ross Mechanic, in March over her decision to live in D.C. Otherwise, her social life is kept relatively close to the vest.

But Tiffany drops the occasional, potentially meaningful Instagram story. Recently, she posted a picture of her and friend playing a card game called Trumped-Up Cards, which mocks her father's presidency. In March, she Liked an Instagram album in support of gun control, which suggested the GOP would suffer a "massacre" in the midterm elections.