No surprise here: Tiffany Trump and her dad go 'months without speaking'

The president and his youngest daughter "had a strained relationship her whole life," a new report says. "It's gotten much worse now."

Looks like rumors of a chilly relationship between President Trump and his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, aren't just anti-fan fiction. Although the 23-year-old attends law school in D.C., the two sometimes don't speak for months at a time, People reports, in contrast to a White House that is criticized for nepotism.

Tiffany has joined her father on three back-to-back appearances in the last week, including an infrastructure speech in Ohio, which drew comment because the two are rarely seen together, even on holidays. "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” People reports. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome."

(At the Ohio event, Trump introduced his daughters: "Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure!" he said. "Ivanka ... and Tiffany!")

Tiffany Trump compared to the rest of the Trumps

Tiffany Trump's older siblings are much closer to the president: Ivanka is a controversial senior White House adviser, and Donald Jr. and Eric are overseeing the Trump Organization in New York. The three, whose mother is Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, grew up in New York, while Tiffany was raised in California by her mother, Trump's second wife, Marla Maples.

"There are some who will tell you that Tiffany is not as much in the mix as his other children because he didn’t have a good relationship at the end with Marla," People quotes a source as saying. “So Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr.,” the source continues. “She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family.”

Tiffany Trump and her dad

Although Tiffany Trump made a speech praising her father at the Republican National Convention, that and other "bonding moments" on the campaign trail haven't led to them being closer. "They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency," the People source says. "It’s gotten much worse now."

That was pretty clear. A catalog of "poor Tiffany" moments exists online, starting almost literally from the minute Trump was elected president. On Election Day 2016, he told Fox News he was prouder of Tiffany "to a lesser extent" than his other children. Later, Twitter users pointed out that Trump repeatedly used commas to suggest that Ivanka was his only daughter. In October, the president, Ivanka and stepmother Melania Trump didn't send her birthday wishes on Twitter — the Trump family version of finding a horse head in your bed. And over the Christmas holiday, Tiffany posed for Instagram alone at Mar-a-Lago.