Poll: Republican satisfaction highest in a decade

Over 6 in 10 Republicans are satisfied with how things are going in the U.S.

According to a new survey conducted earlier this month, Republican satisfaction with our nation's trajectory is at its highest since 2007.

A Gallup poll found that 61 percent of Republicans — roughly six in 10 — say they are satisfied when asked, "In general, are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the way things are going in the United States at this time?"

One in four Republicans say they are "very satisfied" with the nation’s trajectory, and 36 percent say they are "somewhat satisfied." Twenty-three percent describe themselves as "somewhat dissatisfied," while 15 percent still say they are "very dissatisfied."

As for Democrats, less than 1 percent say they are "very satisfied" and almost 7 in 10 say they are "very dissatisfied."

Back in June, amidst the hearing with former FBI Director James Comey regarding his investigation of potential Russian collusion, GOP satisfaction dropped to 41 percent. This was a 17-point drop from the 58 percent satisfaction rate the month before.

GOP satisfaction reached its lowest in October at 38 percent. As Gallup stated, the GOP gradually became more satisfied in the final quarter of 2017.

This new poll, which surveyed 1,024 adults from Jan. 2 to 7, came after Trump signed his massive tax cut bill and before his massively controversial "sh*thole comment" during last Thursday’s immigration meeting.

As the Democratic party and African countries voice protest against the remarks — among them, Botswana and South Africa’s foreign ministries — few Republicans acknowledged the comments in which he referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as "sh*thole countries."

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the only Democrat who was at the meeting, publicly confirmed the comments. "He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly," Durbin stated to the press.

In a joint statement on Friday from Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), who also attended Thursday’s meeting, they both said they don’t recall the comments allegedly made by Trump: "In regards to Senator Durbin’s accusation, we do not recall the President saying these comments specifically but what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest."

On Sunday, however, Perdue said on ABC’S "The Week," that he now remembers what occurred at the meeting, and that the president "did not use that word."

"And I’m telling you," Perdue continued on to say, "it’s a gross misrepresentation."