An Evening with the Clintons tour coming to 13 North American cities

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are embarking on An Evening with the Clintons tour.

You’ll soon have the chance to spend an evening with the Clintons as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton embark on a tour of multiple North American cities.

“Experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history,” reads the webpage for the tour, called An Evening with the Clintons.

“From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections,” the site continues, “they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”

Thirteen cities will host the events. The tour kicks off Nov. 18 in Las Vegas, stops in Toronto, Montreal and then Sugar Land, Texas before pickng back up in more cities in April and May 2019.

Live Nation is producing the tour, which is billed as a series of “up close and personal” live events, featuring joint on-stage conversations with the couple “sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future.”

Visit aneveningwiththeclintons.com for the full list of tour dates. Presale tickets for all 13 events on the tour begin on Thursday, October 11 at 10 a.m EDT, via Ticketmaster.

An Evening with the Clintons in New York City

The Beacon Theater will host An Evening with the Clintons on Tuesday, April 11, 2019.

An Evening with the Clintons in Philadelphia

The Met will host An Evening with the Clintons on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

An Evening with the Clintons in Boston

The Boston Opera House will host An Evening with the Clintons on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.