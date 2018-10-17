FLOTUS spokeswoman calls for boycott after T.I. video featuring Melania Trump look-alike

A spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump is asking for people to Boycott T.I. after the rapper released a video featuring a Melania Trump look-alike giving the rapper a striptease inside what appears to be the White House Oval Office.

"Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House," said Trump’s communication director Stephanie Grisham in a recent statement to CNN. "It's disrespectful and disgusting to portray her this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country -- it needs to stop," she added. She is now asking people to boycott T.I. after the clip was released.

The one-minute video clip shows a model who resembles Melania Trump wearing the now-infamous “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” jacket with nothing underneath. The Melania look alike opens the jacket and climbs on top of a desk where T.I, whose real name is Clifford Harris is sitting behind. The Melania Trump look-alike begins to undress for T.I, who appears to play a White House official in the video. The model portraying Melania Trump grabs T.I. by his tie and leads him out of the Oval Office.

The video also shows snippets from footage of President Trump walking to the Marine One helicopter and another clip of him riding in a golf cart, implying that the Melania Trump model is looking to have an affair with T.I. while the president is gone.

T.I. posted the racy video clip on Twitter Saturday and since then it has more than 3 million views and has received more than 28,000 retweets and 80,000 likes.

T.I. tweeted “I ain’t Kane,” making a reference to Kanye West’s recent visit to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

T.I. Melania Trump video

You can watch the video below.

The short clip is a promotion video for his new album titled Dime Trap, and as expected it has drawn outrage. Melania Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is urging people to boycott T.I. for the video.

#BoycottTI: Twitter users call for boycott after video

Since the video was posted, some people are taking to Twitter to express their disgust in the clip and are calling for a boycott of the Atlanta rapper using the hashtag #BoycottTI.

@TIP You are a disgusting and despicable person. Do you have no shame? Do you lack all respect and civility? Your video about @FLOTUS is a joke. I guess that is what I should expect from an ex-con thug though. #BoycottTI — Chris Edwards (@CalypsoToFER) October 16, 2018

@LauraBushFdn @MichelleObama why aren't u speaking out about the despicable trmt of @FLOTUS? Ur deafening silence speaks volumes. #boycottti — Kate O'Connor (@KateDOConnor) October 16, 2018

No respect for @FLOTUS and how hard she’s works at being a wife and mother!!! Agreed #boycottTI https://t.co/0nStS6hmh4 — Robin Johnson (@RobinJo99638727) October 13, 2018

I've never heard a song from him. Never will. This disgusts me. The President and Melania are class. #boycottTI — Chalo Campos (@CamposChalo) October 16, 2018

He's desperate to sell his garbage album so this is the only way he can get some attention because nobody likes him and his awful music.



I don't even think he can vote....#boycottTI — Jordan #PPC (@Gagnon_11) October 13, 2018

Sickening!! #BoycottTI I don’t listen to him anyway!! This is a sickening ploy to get publicity!! — Michelle Hill (@Blesst777) October 17, 2018

At least one person pointed out that people have made derogatory statements about Michelle Obama in the past, but are now calling for a boycott of TI’s forthcoming album.

but the right was ok with calling Michelle Obama a man and racist slurs nah I'm buying the new ti music now. #boycottTI — Dani Jacks (@danidnb1) October 16, 2018

T.I isn’t the first rapper to use imagery of Trump administration in a music video. In 2017 Snoop Dogg released a video for his song “Lavender,” where shoots clown version if President Trump in the head.