The FCC repealed net neutrality. Now what happens?

On Thursday, the FCC voted in favor of repealing laws under Title II protecting net neutrality despite heavy protest. The vote came out 3-2 (Republicans to Democrats).

"Two years ago, the orders stripped the FFC of jurisdiction over broadband providers,” Chairman Ajit Pai said in a speech before the final vote. "Today, the FCC will once again have the authority to take action against Internet service providers that engage in any competitive, unfair or deceptive acts."

Pai stated that following the vote, "Americans will still be able to access the websites they want to visit. They will still be able to enjoy the services they want to enjoy."

Advocacy groups

A coalition of advocacy groups will fight for Congress to overturn the vote.

"Now that the FCC has voted to end net neutrality rules, only Congress can keep the rules in place," reads their petitioning site. "With a simple majority vote in both houses, they can use the Congressional Review Act to vote on a 'Resolution of Disapproval' that overrules the FCC vote. But to do that, they need to hear from constituents." The group is calling on the public to fight with them and write or call Congress: "text BATTLE to 384-387 to contact Congress and stop the FCC."

One advocacy group, Free Press, tweeted after the vote that they have a message for Pai: "We'll see you in court."

“Free Press will take the FCC to court to challenge its reversal on the proper definition of broadband, the accuracy of its contentious justifications for tossing out the rules, and the many process fouls that have plagued the FCC proceeding since it began earlier this year,” the group wrote in a statement.

Broadband providers

Broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast and Version have promised not to block or interfere with content, reports WIRED.

Bob Quinn, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President of External and Legislative Affairs, said in a blog post on Thursday the following statement: "In short, the internet will continue to work tomorrow just as it always has. Despite the existence and the enforceability of all of these commitments, we have, since 2010, also repeatedly called for a non-Title II legislative solution that would make these consumer protections permanent. We continue to support a legislative solution and will work with any interested members of Congress to achieve that solution."

FCC commissioners

The two Democratic FCC commissioners who voted against the repeal, Jessica Rosenworcel and Mignon Clyburn, expressed their outrage.

Rosenworcel tweeted: "The FCC voted to roll back net neutrality today. History will not be kind to this vote to destroy Internet openness. But this is not over. I'm not stopping here or now--and neither should you. Let's keep up the fight. Let's keep raising a ruckus. The future depends on it."

Clyburn also took to Twitter, stating: "Consumers not cable companies should decide how notification of price increase and service changes are delivered to the customer."

The two shared their dissent statements online as well. You can read Rosenworcel's full dissent here, and Clyburn's here.