Florida high school shooter in custody, multiple people killed: Officials

Police are responding to an active shooter that left multiple people injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Google Maps)

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement, authorities said. It is not known yet if the shooter was a student at the school.

Shortly before students were to be dismissed for the day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the sound of gunfire ripped through the air, Broward County school officials said on Twitter, adding that multiple people had been injured in the incident. As soon as the gunshots were heard, the school went into lockdown, district officials said.

"There are numerous fatalities. It's a horrific situation," Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. He said the school district had gotten no warning of a potential shooter and that there was no evidence of more than one shooter.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff's Office said, which was confirmed in a tweet that also said the scene was still active. A later tweet said that there are at least 14 victims.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles north of Miami, had been placed on a "code red" lockdown but had no information on how many people had been injured, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said on Twitter that the shooter was still at large.

Multiple people died, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida told MSNBC.

"There are a number of fatalities," Nelson said, citing a conversation with the superintendent of schools.

Students hid in classrooms until they were rescued by police in tactical gear, friends and family members said.

A person who identified herself as the sister of a student at the school described the scene in a text message to Reuters: "She heard him shooting through the windows of classrooms and two students were shot."

Panicked parents checked on their children.

"My daughter, as of right now, she's still trapped in a closet. She's afraid to speak," a man who identified himself as Caesar Figueroa and said his daughter was inside the school, told CBS News.

"I told her, 'Don't call me, because I don't want no one to hear your voice.' So, she's still trapped in a closet in there."

Live television showed dozens of students, weaving their way between law enforcement officers with heavy weapons and helmets and large numbers of emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on Twitter that had he had been in touch with local officials about the incident.

The shooting was the latest in a deadly series of attacks at U.S. schools. A 15-year-old gunman in January killed two students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Metro staff reporter Nikki M. Mascali contributed to this report.