MAP: Timeline of suspicious packages mailed by Florida suspect

Nine out of the 12 high-profile figures targeted this week.

UPDATE: Police have arrested suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56 who resides in Aventura, Florida. Police arrested him Friday in Plantation, Florida, away from his home.

Law enforcement officials found two more suspicious packages on Friday that appear to be addressed to U.S. Senator Corey Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who worked during the Obama administration.

The package addressed to Booker was recovered in Florida according to the FBI, while the package that was intended for Clapper was discovered at a mail facility in Midtown Manhattan located on West 52nd Street.

The FBI is searching for clues and is conducting a manhunt to find the individual or group of individuals responsible.

It appears that the sender has intentions of sending bombs to Democrats and journalists who are affiliated with CNN, however, the individual’s motives are still unknown at this point.

Friday’s incidents in Midtown Manhattan and Florida bring the total number of suspicious packages discovered to 12.

What do the suspicious packages look like?

According to authorities, the packages all look similar. The seized packages were all shipped in yellow envelopes with printed labels and contain a bomb-like device inside. There are no reports that any of the suspicious packages exploding.

#FBI is seeking info from the public to aid in the investigation of the suspicious packages. No piece of info is too small. Do not hesitate to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Tipsters can remain anonymous. https://t.co/43gM4NBm9s pic.twitter.com/1AHJIB1no5 — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

MAP: Suspicious package locations

October 22: George Soros

A suspicious package addressed to billionaire investor George Soros was discovered by one of his employees in a mailbox at Soro’s home located in Katonah, New York.

October 23: Hillary Clinton

The Secret Service intercepted a package containing a pipe bomb that was sent to the house of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton located in Chappaqua, New York.

October 24: Barack Obama, John Brennan, Eric Holder/Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Following the package mailed to the Clintons, members of the Secret Service intercepted a package containing an explosive device addressed to former president Barack Obama at his home in Northwest Washington. Officials say the package appeared to look similar to the package sent to the Clintons.

An explosive device was discovered in the CNN mailroom located at the Time Warner Center in New York City. The suspicious package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan who works as an analyst for media outlets NBC News and MSNBC. Although the package was addressed to CNN, Brennan does not work there.

A suspicious package was addressed to former attorney general Eric H. Holder, who worked for the Obama administration. Officials say the package contained the wrong address and was returned to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz because her name was on the label as the sender. Authorities also note her name was spelled incorrectly.

Two packages addressed to California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters were seized by authorities Wednesday night. Packages were discovered in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

October 25: Robert De Niro

A building worker discovered a package addressed to actor Robert De Niro at his film company Tribeca Productions on Thursday around 4:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials discovered two packages addressed to former vice president Joe Biden at separate mail facilities. Officials say one package used his full name, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

October 26: Cory Booker, James Clapper

According to the FBI, a package was found at a mail facility in Florida addressed to New Jersey Decomcrat Senator Cory Booker.

In the same hour, the FBI announced it seized a package at a mailing facility in Midtown Manhattan addressed to James Clapper, who worked as President Obama’s director of national intelligence. Officials say the suspicious package was addressed to him with the CNN address, where he works as a contributor.