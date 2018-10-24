NYPD investigating suspicious package at Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle

Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center, which houses the CNN newsroom, on Wednesday morning, according to NYPD.

The CNN newsroom was evacuated, according to multiple CNN reporters, and CNN is now broadcasting from its Washington offices.

The evacuation was confirmed by CNN President Jeff Zucker in a note shared to CNN employees and posted to Twitter.

"The Time Warner Center has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, as a result of a suspicious package having been received in the mailroom," the note reads. "We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on scene, and we [are] working closely with them to take every precaution."

In a clip of the news broadcast, an alarm can be heard in the newsroom as CNN reporters discuss the explosive devices sent to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas, which were confirmed by the Secret Service and New York FBI Wednesday morning.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

NYPD is asking people to avoid the Columbus Circle area as they carry out the Time Warner Center investigation.

“Officers are investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle,” the department said on Twitter. “Please avoid the area. Expect a police presence and heavy traffic in the area. More information to follow.”