Two members of the Trump family are quietly supporting gun control

They may not speak much, but Joshua Kushner and Tiffany Trump are showing up (and liking Instagram posts) to be counted.

Two black sheep of the Trump family voiced their support for gun control over the weekend: Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter with Marla Maples, and Josh Kushner, brother of Jared, a.k.a. Ivanka's husband and presidential adviser.

Josh Kushner attended last Saturday's March for Our Lives, which drew 800,000 people to the nation's capital. He posted a photo an Instagram story of himself and girlfriend Karlie Kloss holding protest signs. His read "Schools Not Warzones."

Kushner later posted an image of Kloss posing with a sign that read "Load minds not guns." He had announced his plans to attend with another post that read "#IWillMarch" — which Tiffany Trump liked.

#marchforourlives A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

In the fall, Josh Kushner was going to sit down with Charlie Rose to essentially come out as a Democrat, but, for obvious reasons, it never happened. Yesterday, he marched. Today, he posted a photo. https://t.co/NIOxOQ8fqK pic.twitter.com/DVj8lJaxwU — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) March 25, 2018

Is there a secret alliance between the in-laws? The story is developing. For her part, Tiffany Trump liked an Instagram album of the rally that included a sign reading "Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections."

In the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 in Parkland, Florida, President Trump suggested he would support tougher background checks for potential gun buyers, along with an increase in the minimum age requirement. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted about having a "great meeting in the Oval Office with the NRA!" and has said nothing else about the subject of guns. He did not tweet about Saturday's March for Our Lives.

Last week, the Justice Department announced it would seek a ban on bump stocks, the device used in last year's Las Vegas mass shooting, the nation's largest, which killed 58 and injured 851.

Josh Kushner, 32, is a venture capitalist who has discreetly sided with progressive causes for years and didn't vote for Trump in 2016. He donated $50,000 to the March for Our Lives, and was seen in the Women's March on Washington, D.C., which was organized in response to Donald Trump's treatment of women.

In a 2017 Forbes profile, the rarely interviewed younger Kushner said, "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said. "But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

Tiffany Trump has become a nearly mythical sympathetic figure to those who catalog her father's apparent slights toward her: Raised by her mother in California, Tiffany hasn't had the visibility of her step-siblings Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron, and she has rarely been photographed with her father since his inauguration. Donald Trump has also said he wasn't thrilled when Tiffany was born, that he was proud of her "to a lesser extent" than his other children and that Ivanka and Don Jr. tried to bump her out of her inheritance.