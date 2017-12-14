This is what a net neutrality repeal means for you, according to an expert

As of Thursday morning, December 14, the FCC is sticking to their plan to hold the net neutrality vote later today.

Maybe you’ve seen your friends or people in your social media feeds freaking out about net neutrality and posting photos and text about #BreakTheInternet. Maybe it still seems somewhat abstract to you. After all, how are you, a humble human and Internet user, really going to be affected by the net neutrality vote?

Metro US talked exclusively with Steve Weisman, senior lecturer in law, taxation and financial planning at Bentley University who teaches about net neutrality extensively in his Media Law class. He tackled some of our (frustratingly simple) questions on the matter, and his answers just might make you care about an issue that seemed a little too technical before.

Metro US: Will we have service provider options or will it be like choosing the best of the worst?

SW: There rarely is anything “fine” in “fine print.” Internet service provider contracts are pretty much unreadable, but the good news is that you won’t have too many choices to compare. The bad news is that many people already have little or no choice in regard to internet service providers - and therein lies the problem. With little, if any, competition, the ISPs pretty much can do what they want and offer the packages they want.

Metro: Uh oh. We’ve read that services like Netflix could be intensified to make deals with one ISP. Does that mean we could have to pick and choose which of our favorite services we have access to or have to shell out for more than one?

SW: We well could see ISPs making individual deals with specific providers leaving consumers in a position of having to choose providers who may or may not provide the services they want at the speeds necessary to make them usable and competitive. Packages like the ones we already see in the cable industry where you pay higher rates for specific channels and bundles that contain channels you don’t want in order to get the channels you do want could become common with ISPs. We have already seen this business model used in Germany.

Metro: What do you think is going to happen in terms of rate increases in your bills? How bad are they going to be? Will it get progressively worse?

SW: While you may see some initial promotional rates, those rates will go away and, ultimately, you will find that with little (if any) competition between ISPs, there is no incentive for them not to raise rates. In addition, you will see some of the content providers passing on their new costs of doing business to the consumer by raising their fees as well.

Metro: How will access to content change? We’re talking about everything from Netflix to being able to access multiple news websites to get different points of view.

SW: Content providers who can’t afford to pay the new higher fees for “fast lane” service will unfortunately be unable to compete, innovation will be stifled and new businesses will be tremendously harmed. Consumer choices will be reduced. Since most consumers don’t have the patience for slow loading websites, those that can’t pay the higher fees are doomed. In addition, Google’s algorithms give lower rankings to slower websites, which means they will be less convenient to find.

Metro: What will happen to small websites you like? Will they die?

SW: Small websites will turn into the dinosaurs of the internet and they will sooner or later become extinct as the barriers to creating an audience make it too difficult for them to reach an audience.

Metro: OK, So what does this mean for bloggers, since most of them run sites much smaller than mainstream media? Will there be any point to blogging?

SW: It would be a rare blogger to be in a position to pay for higher rates. The ISPs would merely consider them collateral damage and hardly notice when they are gone.

Metro: Are there consequences that you anticipate that no one’s talking about?

SW: In recent years, the ISPs have been getting involved in owning the creators of content. For example, Comcast owns NBC Universal and USA Network, and if the proposed AT&T merger with Time Warner goes through, AT&T will own HBO, WB, CNN, Cinemax, TNT and other content creators. With the demise of net neutrality, nothing prevents the ISPs from blocking or slowing down their content providing competitors, which is tantamount to censorship.



For those of you following the issue and nervous about the net neutrality vote still planned for later today, Weisman summarized it terrifyingly well: “Things aren’t as bad as you think. They are far worse.”