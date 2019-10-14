NYC loses 25th cyclist this year - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 25th cyclist to be killed in New York City this year died over the weekend when he was struck while biking in Queens, officials said.

The victim, a 65-year-old man named Bogdan Darmetko, was killed in Broad Channel, Queens.Darmetko was hit and killed while he biked on Cross Bay Boulevard at East 4th Road on Sunday, around 2:40 p.m. According to The New York Post, he was struck by Ford Explorer, driven by a 32-year-old-man who stayed on the scene and was not facing charges as of Monday morning. Officials are still investigating the accident.

The crash happened in an area where bike lanes were closed due to resurfacing work, ABC reported. Darmetko was found unconscious when paramedics arrived and was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. He was pronounced dead. Last year, 10 cyclists were killed, and the number has more than doubled this year.

Below is a list from CBS of all the fatalities that have occurred this year:

• January 1 – Hugo Alexander Sinto Garcia, 26, was killed on Third Avenue near East 28th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

• January 4 – Hector Ayala, 41, was killed on Linden Boulevard near Crescent Street in East New York, Brooklyn.

• January 26 – Susan Moses, 63, was killed at Kings Highway and Van Sicklen Street in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

• February 4 – Joseph Chiam, 72, was killed by a tractor-trailer truck at 8th Avenue and 45th Street in Midtown, Manhattan. The driver took off.

• February 28 – Aurilla Lawrence, 25, was killed at Broadway and Rodney Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

• March 14 – Robert Spencer, 53, was killed at Borden Avenue and Second Street in Long Island City, Queens.

• April 17 – Pedro Tepozteco, 26, was killed on 47th Street near 17th Avenue in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

• April 27 – Victor Ang, 74, was killed on 11th Avenue near West 30th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan.

• May 11 – Kenichi Nakagawa, 22, was killed at Dean Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

• May 12 – Robert Sommer, 29, was killed by a car on Avenue U between Burnett and East 33rd streets in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

• May 15 – Yisroel Schwartz, 16, was killed at 17th Avenue and 53rd Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

• June 9 – Mohammed Abdullah, 29, was killed by a car at Avenue D and 105th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.

• June 24 – Robyn Hightman, 20, was killed by a tractor-trailer truck at West 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue. The driver was cited for equipment violations.

• June 27 – Ernest Askew, 57, was killed by a car at Chester Street and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

• July 1 – Devra Freelander, 28, was killed by a cement truck at Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

• July 23 – Alex Cordero, 17, was killed by a tow truck at Castleton Avenue and Clove Road in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.

• July 23 – Liam Nhan, 58, was killed by a box truck at McGuiness Boulevard and Norman Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

• July 29 – Em Samolewicz, 30, was killed by a tractor-trailer at 35th Street and Third Avenue in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn.

• August 11 – Jose Alzorriz, 52, was killed when a car ran a red light and slammed into an SUV at Coney Island Avenue and Avenue L in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

• August 26 – Charles Cheeseboro, 43, was killed at East Drive near Terrace Drive in Central Park, Manhattan.

• September 2 – Donald Roberts, 47, was killed at Broadway and Ellery Street on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick, Brooklyn. The driver, Korey Johnson, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment.

• September 8 – Abdul Bashar, 62, was killed at Third Avenue and 12th Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

• September 21 – Mario Valenzuela, 14, was killed by a dump truck at Borden Avenue and 11th Street in Long Island City, Queens.

• October 5 – Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, 10, was killed by an SUV at Seton Place and Foster Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn. The driver, Victor Meji, was charged with driving without a license.

• October 13 – Bogdan Darmetko, 65, was killed by an SUV at Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel in Broad Channel, Queens.