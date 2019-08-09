NYPD needs help catching five teens who committed violent muggings - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five teens are wanted for committing a series of violent muggings thoughout Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

There is currently a manhunt underway, and NYPD wants the public’s help with identifying the suspects. NYPD has released an image of the teens in hopes someone will come forward with more information about the group.

WANTED for Multiple ROBBERIES the First, in front of 150 Lafayette #soho #manhattan @NYPD5Pct @nypd20pct @nypdcentralpark on 8/7/19 @ 4AM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/QqvTg0lEFM — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 9, 2019

The suspects are wanted for three attacks in Central Park and Soho. Police have connected the attacks, ABC reports.

The teens M.O. is reportedly to beat the victims and steal their phones and cash.

Investigators believe the teens started their spree in SoHo at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that the teens approached a 25-year-old man asking him for the time. The group of teens reportedly punched and kicked the victim before stealing his phone and his air pods.

After the SoHo mugging, NYPD says they took the subway uptown, where they continued the spree on the West Side.

Then, around 5 a.m., the teens allegedly robbed two more people within minutes of each other.

One 20-year-old victim was walking through Central Park near West 66th Street and Central Park West when he was beaten by suspects. That man said they stole his phone.

Within ten minutes, the group attacked another man, aged 68. They knocked him to the floor and stole his wallet, cops said.

If you or someone you know has any information about the teens, call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.