NYPD seize 'marijuana' only to discover it was legal hemp - Metro US

NYPD bragged on Twitter recently that officers secured more than 100 pounds of marijuana, though it was later revealed that the substance was actually legally-grown hemp that was en route to a Brooklyn CBD shop.

The @NYPDNews account tweeted Tuesday, “Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets.”

Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets. pic.twitter.com/OnRyLsH90D — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2019

The legally-grown hemp was produced from licensed Vermont farmers, according to local reports. The FedEx driver who reported the hemp shipment to officials allegedly had all the documentation that it was in fact, legal, the NY Post reported.

Oren Levy, a wholesaler of GreenAngels CBD told the NY Post that, “Industry hemp looks like real weed…It’s the same species of plant, it’s just the chemical compound is different.”

Over the weekend, officials told Levy’s brother, Ronen, to came to pick up the flora, but instead was arrested.

GreenAngels CBD took to Instagram to speak out on the debacle, stating that, “This was our shipment. My brother was falsely arrested. Those bags were all hemp. All documents were in each box. The farm also called them to give them all there paperwork proving it’s all hemp ! Please spread the word! We need to let people know we are not criminals!”

Ronen was released without bail by a Brooklyn criminal judge. The NYPD did not address the mishap on its @NYPDNews feed, but members of the public weighed in.

“Look at all that hemp!! Thank god they got it off the streets or some poor soul in pain might’ve found some relief! Phew,” tweeted one person. “Absolutely asinine and a waste of law enforcement time,” said another.

David Holland, a lawyer who advocates to legalize marijuana, told the NY Post that hemp is legal under federal law as long as the THC is under .3 percent.