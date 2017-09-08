These photos of Trump and Ivanka will make you deeply uncomfortable

Meet and Greet Ivanka Trump greets her father Donald Trump at the grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. in 2016.

Donald Trump leans in to kiss his daughter Ivanka during a Stuff Magazine event in 2007. It appears that he kissed her hair instead.

President Trump leans in for a hug and a kiss during a business event in the East Room at the White House.

Donald Trump gestures while standing with his daughter Ivanka at The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in 2008. Not awkward at all.

Donald and Ivanka arrive at a party in New York City for the 40th Annual Grammy Awards in 1998. The two stare blankly into the camera as photographers capture their arrival.

Donald and Ivanka Trump attend a pre-Valentine's Day party for Ivana Trump in New York City. The photo was taken in 1998 and Ivanka was 17.

Donald Trump stands behind his daughter Ivanka during a visit to his Scottish golf course Turnberry in 2015.

In what appears to be a page from a magazine, Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka are photographed on a bed. Donald has his arm around her while she kisses him on the cheek.

In another undated magazine photo, Ivanka is leaning against Donald Trump while he has his hand around her waist. Ivanka is staring into her father's eyes with her hand on his face. This is not awkward at all.

Donald Trump holds on to his daughter Ivanka while sitting on a motorcycle during the grand opening of the Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City. This photo was taken in 1993 and Ivanka was 12 at the time.

Donald Trump hugs and kisses his daughter Ivanka during his 50th birthday celebration at Trump Tower in New York City in 1996.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump embraces his daughter Ivanka during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland Ohio. Trump appears to be staring at Ivanka in a weird way while holding her hips.

In a photo taken in 1996, Ivanka Trump sits on Donald Trump's lap during a Beach Boys concert at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Many people looked at this photo to support the idea President Trump has a creepy infatuation with his daughter.

Everyone knows Donald and Ivanka Trump have a special relationship, and the president never hesitates to speak highly of his oldest daughter by mentioning how wonderful she is, but many people have been thinking it goes a little too far.

There are several photos and videos showing awkward and maybe cringe worthy moments between President Trump and Ivanka Trump.

On Wednesday, President Trump delivered a speech in North Dakota on tax reform and during his speech he couldn’t resist expressing his feelings about his daughter.

“By the way, Ivanka Trump? Everybody loves Ivanka Trump," he said. "Come on, should I bring Ivanka up?” Trump said during his speech. As the crowd roared, Trump goes on to talk about how Ivanka, who is also White House adviser, asked to be with him on the trip to North Dakota.

"She said, 'Daddy, can I go with you?'" the President said his daughter asked him. "I said, 'yes you can,'" he added.

Trump North Dakota Speech – “Daddy can I go with you?”

It’s usually not much of a big deal to see a daughter refer to her father as “daddy,” but when there is a history of awkward moments involving Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, these recent comments make you feel a little weird. Plus, children tend to give up "daddy" in favor of "dad" before reaching adulthood.

In 2004, Donald Trump told radio host Howard Stern that it was okay to refer to Ivanka, his own daughter, as a “piece of ass.” In a 2006 interview, Trump and Stern briefly chat about her breasts in an extended conversation about her body. Stern said, “She looks more voluptuous than ever.”

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump appeared on “The View” in 2006 and during the segment, he casually said he would consider dating his own daughter if he wasn’t already married.

Donald and Ivanka Trump interview on "The View"

In 2013, Donald and Ivanka Trump were guests on the Wendy Williams Show and they were asked to play a game called “Fave Five.” Wendy asks Ivanka, “What’s the favorite thing you have in common with your father?” Ivanka replies, “Either real estate or golf.” When it was Trump’s turn to answer the question, he said, “I was going to say sex but I can’t relate that to her.” Although the studio audience busted into laughter, it was another moment that made us wonder why he would joke around like that about his daughter.

In 2015, Trump made a comment to Rolling Stone about his daughter. When referring to Ivanka, Trump said, “Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…” There’s something about that statement that just doesn’t feel right.

In 2016, The Associated Press interviewed eight former crew members from “The Apprentice” and asked them about Donald Trump’s behavior on the show. Many of the crew members recalled times when Trump would make crass comments about staff members. One crew member said he made comments about a camerawoman’s rear end, and compared her beauty to his daughter Ivanka, according to the Associated Press.

Former "Apprentice” staffers discuss Donald Trump’s behavior on the show

People on Twitter found old photos of Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump that have many people feeling a bit confused.



A picture of Donald Trump, with his daughter Ivanka, perched atop two concrete parrots having sex. pic.twitter.com/TFse8gM1An — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) January 31, 2016

In 2013, Ivanka Trump posted a loving photo of herself with her dad to her Instagram account and it received mixed reactions. While many people though it was a cute throwback photo, others were quick to talk about it being gross. We’ll let you judge for yourself.

Me and my dad. #tbt A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 12, 2013 at 3:00pm PST

Click through the gallery above to see photos of several awkward moments between President Trump and his now 36-year-old daughter Ivanka and see why many people are questioning the special daddy-daughter relationship they have.