Don Jr. was DMing a model while married to Vanessa Trump

And it was ... not normal. Very not normal.

Donald Trump Jr. slid into the DMs of a model weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their third child, People reported.

The couple filed for divorce last week, and one Melissa Stetten wasn't too shocked. The former model tweeted a screenshot of a DM from Trump Jr. in 2011, with the message "Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke)"

Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke) pic.twitter.com/JbuwC1wghf — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

After getting a mixed response from the public about his joke, Trump Jr. DM'd Stetten about it: “Well Im getting s–t 4the bacon comment glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;) people need2chil.”

Stetten said she had "no idea" what the joke meant. She speculated that Trump Jr. had "some weird obsession with bacon," judging by some November 2011 tweets on the subject. In one, he wrote, “Does anyone else have a Bacon fetish??? It sounds so wrong but tastes so right!”

The former model said she didn't know Trump Jr. before he started interacting with her on Twitter. “He just started following me so I followed back," she told People. "He would favorite my tweets and occasionally reply. I always thought of the Trumps as idiots so it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me.”

Stetten shared another exchange they had on the subject of bacon. "@DonaldTrumpJr. soaking my body with bacon today," she wrote. "Stop that!!! I am a happily married man," Trump Jr. replied, appending a winky-face.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Trump Jr. hasn't slid into anyone's messages on the subject, but a spokesperson showed actually showed People a longer transcript of the initial bacon-related exchange to "prove it was a joke."

This is at least the second stranger-than-fiction detail to emerge from Trump Jr.'s divorce proceedings, only announced last Thursday. Page Six resurfaced the story of how Trump Jr. and Vanessa met, and why she said, "you're the one with the retarded dad!"