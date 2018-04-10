WATCH: The Queen takes a sassy jab at Trump (and Obama!) in upcoming doc

In an ITV documentary about Queen Elizabeth II's environmental efforts airing in the U.K. on April 16, Her Majesty doesn’t hold back. For someone of her wisdom and stature, she has quite the sense of humor — and it shows in clips from the film released today. The Queen jokes with British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough about not being alive in 50 years, a tree in the Buckingham Palace garden looking like it's been "sat on" — oh — and about Trump and former President Obama.

In one clip from ITV's "The Queen’s Green Planet," when helicopters disrupt the tranquil environment around them, she frustratingly wonders aloud to Attenborough, "Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?"

Then the she exclaims, "It sounds like President Trump!" (*Attenborough laughs*) and adds, "Or, President Obama!" Watch the clip below:

Upon his scheduled (then postponed) trip to the U.K. last October, Trump had requested a carriage ride with the Queen, The Hill reported — a tradition that leaders like Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have upheld.

In the past, Obama chose not to ride with the Queen in her gold-plated carriage.

A 2017 petition to boycott Trump from making an official State Visit to the U.K. — in response to his controversial travel bans — garnered over 1 million signatures. It stated, "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales."

Trump’s October trip that year was postponed, and he cancelled another London visit in January 2018.

"Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda," London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted after news spread that the president wasn't going through with his travel plans. "It seems he’s finally got that message."

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

According to reports, Trump is slated to meet the Queen sometime this fall. And she'll be waiting — with all her golden sass and sense of humor — in her gold-plated carriage.