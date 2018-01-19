Porn star Stormy Daniels claims Trump had her spank him with Forbes magazine featuring him on cover

More details have surfaced surrounding the alleged affair between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump.

President Trump allegedly had porn star Stormy Daniels spank him with a Forbes magazine featuring his face on the cover, according to new details discovered in an email correspondence.

This latest claim comes after it was reported last week that Trump’s lawyer allegedly paid the porn star $130,000 one month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter that took place in 2006.

According to 2009 emails obtained by Mother Jones, Stormy Daniels claimed that her sexual encounter with the now president included spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine. Ironically, according to these new and bizarre details, it was a fall 2006 Forbes magazine that featured Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka.

The emails were between political operatives who were advising Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, on a possible political campaign. At the time, she considered challenging Louisiana Senator David Vitter.

During the email exchange, one of Daniels’ political operatives said Trump “had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

Donald Trump and children 2006 Forbes magazine cover

If my detective work is right, this would be the Forbes magazine Stormy Daniels is talking about.



Trump on the cover and it's from 2006.



I wish I could find a picture that isn't blurry, but this is the best I could do. pic.twitter.com/5FMVe8jbdm — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 18, 2018

In an exclusive interview with InTouch Weekly from 2011, Daniels revealed explicit details about her sexual encounters with Donald Trump. In the interview, Daniels says she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump and described it as “textbook generic.” “It wasn’t like, 'Oh my God, I love you.' He wasn’t like Fabio or anything. He wasn’t trying to have, like, porn sex,” Daniels said.

According to Daniels, her encounters with Trump weren’t all about sex. According to the emails from 2009, Daniels said Trump made her sit with him for three hours to watch “Shark Week.” In the InTouch interview, Daniels expresses that Trump is apparently “obsessed with sharks” but is also terrified by them. “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,” she claimed the now-president commented.

Stormy Daniels and Ivanka Trump

In the same 2011 interview with InTouch, Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump told her that she reminded her of his daughter.

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter,” Daniels said. Although she didn’t say which daughter, it was likely Trump was referring to Ivanka, who was 24 at the time.