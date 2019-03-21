USA

PA

Best Bets: Phillies Regular Season Win Total

Alan Harris | Mar 21, 2019
J.t. Realmuto, Drew Butera, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper

J.t. Realmuto, Drew Butera, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper. Getty Images

Phillies - 2019 Regular Season Win Total
Opening Day, Thursday 3/28 (bet must be placed before first pitch)

With names like McCutchen, Segura, Realmuto and Harper, the Phillies are not only the most improved team in the NL East, they might be the most improved team in baseball. They still need a starting pitcher if they are going to make a playoff run, but on paper, this looks like a 90+ win team. They will play approximately 70 games against teams in their division and since we think they are the best team in the NL East, we’re playing them to go over their win total in the 2019 season.

The Pick: Over 89 ½ wins for the 2019 Season

 

