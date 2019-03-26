USA

PA

NCAA National Championship Sweet 16 Odds

MetroBet Staff | Mar 26, 2019
Aubrey Dawkins, RJ Barrett

Aubrey Dawkins, RJ Barrett. Getty Images

NCAA Tournament Champion 2019: Odds for Every Team in Alphabetical Order updated for Sweet 16

The 2018 Final Four consisted of Villanova (6/1), Kansas (10/1), Michigan (14/1) and Cinderella-longshot Loyola - Chicago (250/1). Villanova was the 2018 tournament favorite and cut down the nets at 6/1 odds, returning a healthy profit for its backers.

Duke remains the tournament favorite as the perennial heavy at 2/1 favorite. Gonzaga (4/1), North Carolina (13/2) and Virginia (9/2) round out the number one seeds’ chances to win it all.

 

AUBURN Tigers                           25/1

DUKE Blue Devils                          3/1

FLORIDA ST Seminoles              40/1

GONZAGA Bulldogs                      4/1

HOUSTON Cougars                     30/1

KENTUCKY Wildcats                   16/1

LSU Tigers                                    50/1

MICHIGAN Wolverines              14/1

MICHIGAN ST Spartans              10/1

NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels     13/2

OREGON DUCKS                          50/1

PURDUE Boilermakers               25/1

TENNESSEE Volunteers              20/1

TEXAS TECH Red Raiders            25/1 

VIRGINIA Cavaliers                        9/2

VIRGINIA TECH Hokies                40/1

 

