NCAA National Championship Sweet 16 Odds

NCAA Tournament Champion 2019: Odds for Every Team in Alphabetical Order updated for Sweet 16
The 2018 Final Four consisted of Villanova (6/1), Kansas (10/1), Michigan (14/1) and Cinderella-longshot Loyola - Chicago (250/1). Villanova was the 2018 tournament favorite and cut down the nets at 6/1 odds, returning a healthy profit for its backers.
Duke remains the tournament favorite as the perennial heavy at 2/1 favorite. Gonzaga (4/1), North Carolina (13/2) and Virginia (9/2) round out the number one seeds’ chances to win it all.
AUBURN Tigers 25/1
DUKE Blue Devils 3/1
FLORIDA ST Seminoles 40/1
GONZAGA Bulldogs 4/1
HOUSTON Cougars 30/1
KENTUCKY Wildcats 16/1
LSU Tigers 50/1
MICHIGAN Wolverines 14/1
MICHIGAN ST Spartans 10/1
NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels 13/2
OREGON DUCKS 50/1
PURDUE Boilermakers 25/1
TENNESSEE Volunteers 20/1
TEXAS TECH Red Raiders 25/1
VIRGINIA Cavaliers 9/2
VIRGINIA TECH Hokies 40/1