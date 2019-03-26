NCAA National Championship Sweet 16 Odds

NCAA Tournament Champion 2019: Odds for Every Team in Alphabetical Order updated for Sweet 16

The 2018 Final Four consisted of Villanova (6/1), Kansas (10/1), Michigan (14/1) and Cinderella-longshot Loyola - Chicago (250/1). Villanova was the 2018 tournament favorite and cut down the nets at 6/1 odds, returning a healthy profit for its backers.

Duke remains the tournament favorite as the perennial heavy at 2/1 favorite. Gonzaga (4/1), North Carolina (13/2) and Virginia (9/2) round out the number one seeds’ chances to win it all.

AUBURN Tigers 25/1

DUKE Blue Devils 3/1

FLORIDA ST Seminoles 40/1

GONZAGA Bulldogs 4/1

HOUSTON Cougars 30/1

KENTUCKY Wildcats 16/1

LSU Tigers 50/1

MICHIGAN Wolverines 14/1

MICHIGAN ST Spartans 10/1

NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels 13/2

OREGON DUCKS 50/1

PURDUE Boilermakers 25/1

TENNESSEE Volunteers 20/1

TEXAS TECH Red Raiders 25/1

VIRGINIA Cavaliers 9/2

VIRGINIA TECH Hokies 40/1

