Oklahoma State West Virginia, Kansas Iowa State betting previews

Two Big 12 battles highlight this batch of best bets in college football for Saturday.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Mountaineers +260

Betting Total: TBA

Time (Eastern), TV: Noon, ESPN2

Bettors should have faith in the Oklahoma State Cowboys as they bring a far superior offense into Milan Puskar Stadium to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State has risen to 13th in the country in yards per play and 16th in scoring thanks largely to phenomenal sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, who is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt on 259 carries with 20 TDs. Dual threat quarterback Spencer Sanders, listed as probable with a thumb injury, recently eclipsed the 2,000-yards passing mark on the campaign and has rushed for another 625 yards this year. Junior wideout Tylan Wallace has proven to be a favorite target of Sanders, amassing over 900 yards and eight TDs in 2019, nearly double that of second-place Dillion Stone. These three players should be able to fill out the stat sheet against West Virginia’s 72nd-ranked defense by yards allowed per play.

The Cowboys’ defense isn’t much better at 66th in the nation in points allowed per game, but the Mountaineers’ woeful offense has mustered just 16.6 points per game over their last five tilts. West Virginia is now 2-5 against the spread in their last seven contests, while Oklahoma State has covered in eight of their first 10 games in 2019.

The play: Oklahoma State spread

Bet Now

Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones (-23)

Moneyline: Jayhawks +1350, Cyclones -2300

Betting Total: TBA

Time (Eastern): Noon

The Iowa State Cyclones should prevail in lopsided fashion over the Kansas Jayhawks at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore signal caller Brock Purdy has put up monstrous numbers for Iowa State this year, amassing over 3,000 passing yards while averaging 8.6 yards per attempt with a 67.3 percent completion rate and 22-8 TD-INT ratio. He’s also accumulated seven rushing TDs, tied for the team lead with tailback Breece Hall (5.6 yards per carry, 123 attempts). The Cyclones have averaged 37.6 points per game at home this year (five tilts) and that number should go up after facing a Kansas defense that’s ranked 108th in the country in scoring.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley and the Jayhawks’ offense simply don’t have the firepower to contend with Iowa State in this one, as they’re 97th in points per game this season and face a respectable Cyclones unit that’s 47th in scoring. Expect Iowa State to cover for the seventh time in 10 games.

The play: Iowa State spread

Bet Now