Penguins Flyers Sharks Canucks NHL odds line spread advice

MetroBet takes a glance at a pair of games on the NHL slate include the Penguins at the Flyers and the Sharks at the Canucks.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Penguins -115, Flyers -105

Puckline: Penguins -1.5 goals (+220), Flyers +1.5 goals (-260)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -115, Under -105)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., NBCSN

The Philadelphia Flyers (25-23-7) had an eight-game win streak snapped by the Kings on Feb. 7, but a bounce-back 6-2 decision over the Ducks two nights later says that they’re still one of the hottest teams in the NHL (9-1 over their last 10 tilts). Philly hopes to build on this run as their slumping in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-20-7), come to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Pittsburgh is 3-7 straight-up in their last 10 games. Their offense has been adequate in that span (2.8 goals per game), but they’ve struggled to find those extra tallies on the power play, where they’re clicking at just 12 percent. Their defense and goaltending has been poor, allowing 40 goals over the last 10 games. The Penguins’ penalty kill has also suffered, staving off just 68 percent of opponents power plays in that 10-game sample. Pittsburgh will gladly welcome back defenseman Justin Schultz if he indeed returns from an injury suffered in October, but he can only be expected to do so much right away.

Flyers forwards Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek continue to baffle opposing stoppers, as they’ve combined for six goals and nine assists over their last five contests.

Prediction: Flyers -105

Bet Now

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks

Moneyline: Sharks -160, Canucks +145

Puckline: Sharks -1.5 goals (+165), Canucks +1.5 goals (-190)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern), TV: 10 p.m.

The San Jose Sharks (33-16-7) have thrived during a demanding road trip through western Canada, beating the Jets, Flames and Oilers to run their current win streak to five games. The Vancouver Canucks (25-24-7) will probably be just another victim at the Rogers Arena on Monday night.

Perhaps the most incredible part of the Sharks’ extended win streak is that they’ve done it all without star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has missed six straight games with a lower body injury. San Jose anticipates that he’ll return to the lineup paired with the stalwart Marc-Édouard Vlasic, who has caught head coach Pete DeBoer’s attention with his outstanding effort of late.

“[Vlasic is] playing with a little more jump, a little more urgency in his game,” he told the San Jose Mercury News on Thursday. “More decisiveness, which has been a hallmark for what his game is about.”

Vancouver has had trouble building momentum of late, as they’re 1-5 in their last six games following a win, per Covers.com. Notably, that most recent victory came on the heels of a three-game losing streak.

Expect San Jose forwards Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl to continue their fine play (six goals combined in their last two contests) as the Sharks cruise to another victory.

Prediction: Sharks win, 4-2

The play: Flyers moneyline and Sharks moneyline Parlay

Bet Now