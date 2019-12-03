Redskins Packers and Broncos Texans picks and previews

Two games with big point spreads highlight this batch of best bets in the NFL for Week 14.

Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (-13)

Moneyline: Redskins +575, Packers -750

Betting Total: 42 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

The Washington Redskins carry a two-game win streak into this tilt with a shaky-looking Green Bay Packers squad. Bettors should gladly take the points with the big underdog here.

The Redskins’ running game has been carrying the freight as Washington continues to break in rookie Dwayne Haskins under center. Derrius Guice tallied 129 yards and two TDs in a victory over the Panthers last week while Adrian Peterson added another 99 yards on the ground. The ‘Skins should have no problem establishing the rush against Green Bay’s shoddy run stoppers (25th by yards allowed per game).

Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Jones has struggled out of the backfield of late, mustering an average of just 49.2 rushing yards per game over his last five contests. Washington’s run stoppers have struggled for most of 2019, but they did hold Christian McCaffrey and company to 65 yards last week. Aaron Rodgers could have a tough time moving the ball through the air against the Redskins’ respectable 15th-rated pass defense.

Bettors should note that Washington is 3-1 against the spread in their last four games as a double-digit underdog and have covered in four of their last six overall.

The play: Redskins spread

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-9.5)

Moneyline: Broncos +355, Texans -425

Betting Total: 41.5 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

The total for Sunday’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at the domed NRG Stadium seems extremely low, so Over bettors are poised to cash.

Quarterback Drew Lock showed promise in his first NFL start for Denver last week, completing 18 of 28 throws for 134 yards and two TDs with one late-game INT. He wasn’t sacked in any of his 34 dropbacks against the Chargers and faces a poor Houston pass rush in this one (26th with 25 sacks). The Broncos should also be able to establish their run game against a Texans defense that’s ranked 25th in yards allowed per play.

Meanwhile, Denver’s stoppers have struggled over their last five games, allowing an average of 354.6 yards per tilt. The Texans, who put up 28 points on the Patriots last week, should be able to take advantage of this unit. Deshaun Watson and company are ranked fifth in yards per play this season. Look for Carlos Hyde to deliver on the ground against the Broncos’ 20th-rated run defense.

Trends suggest that Denver is worth a play as big underdogs here, as they’ve covered in four of their last five overall while Houston is 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games as home favorites.

The play: Broncos spread and Broncos v. Texans Over Parlay