Weekend Tickets: NBA All-Star Game, more

The lull before Madness is upon us but this weekend presents a great opportunity to go star hunting.

There is no better All-Star game than what will take place in Basketball Charlotte on Sunday. It’s a game of art and wows and superhero highlights. Ever since baseball adopted inter league play, effectively killing the mystery of AL-NL mystique, the NBA All Star is truly the only watchable spectacle of its kind. You can’t play football for grins and giggles. Half-hearted football with nothing at stake is pizza without sauce and cheese — just a bland wafer shell. And hockey? Who cares to even try to understand the new formula.

But basketball’s Star Party still has an allure — whether it’s East versus West or LeBron versus Giannis. The game’s essence still is about pride, with its roots back in the playground.

The only thing missing is chain nets.

It’s also a weekend worth betting. Team LeBron is favored by 6 over Team Giannis.

I would lay the number here — which is abnormally high, me thinks, but not high enough. Team LeBron just has too much firepower with Durant and Harden and Kyrie and Kawhi.

Off the bench, LeBron features Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and Dame Lillard.

Giannis’ picks were completely Greek to me. Team LeBron should roll.

The other attractive item here is the total set at 300.5 points. Three hundred is a magic total and one these players should eclipse. I could see Team LeBron aiming for 160. So give me the over please.

As for MVP of the game, Kemba Walker — the home team heater — stands at 14-1. I’d throw a fazool on the good guy hometown guy who will get plenty of shots and can make plenty of shots and win it in a loss. Paul George and Joel Embiid are also tasty 14-1 selections.

As for the 3-point shooting contest, take a gander at two longshots — Buddy Hield at +650 and Kemba again +1150.

In the Skills Competition, I think it’s dazzling rookie Luca Doncic’s to lose. He’s at +400.

It’s of course a big college basketball weekend. Check your numbers — but I like Virginia to completely shut down Notre Dame in a rout and Tennessee to take out Kentucky in a matchup of no. 1 versus No 5. It’ll be tough on the road but I am a believer in the Vols and this will be a statement game to the committee.

Villanova remains hot but the Cats face a tough Sunday matchup versus the Johnnies. It’s a no play for me but wouldn’t be surprised if Saint John’s plays the Cats tough at home.

Flyers have a home and home with the Red Wings Saturday and Sunday. I like the Flyers to win the first game behind sensational rookie Carter Hart.