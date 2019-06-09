Intro to basic sports betting terminology

Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

One of the more exciting aspects of now having sports betting at PA.PlaySugarHouse.com/MetroBet is that many people will be betting on games for the first time. Having a few dollars riding on the Birds or the Phillies or that random Monday Night Football game just makes things that much more fun. For you first-timers out there, here is some sports betting lingo and basic terminology that will help you place your bets.

ATS – Against the Spread: Instead of a team’s win – loss record it refers to how well a certain team has done in terms of the spread over the course of their season. For instance, the Eagles are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. Each game has a favorite and an underdog. When you bet against the spread you are betting on the favorite to win by a certain number of points, or you are betting on the underdog to either win the game outright or lose by less than the point spread.

Cover: When you beat the spread by the required number of points. If you pick the favorite in the game you “cover the spread” when you win by more than the spread. If you pick the underdog, you win by winning outright or by losing than less than the spread. For example, if the Eagles are four point favorites and win by seven, they “cover the spread.”

Futures: A bet based on how well a certain team does for the whole season. For instance, as of Friday, June 7, the Phillies have +1200 odds of winning the World Series at PA.PlaySugarHouse.com/MetroBet.

Hedging: When you bet the opposite of your original bet to minimize a potential loss.

In-game bet: When you bet on a game while the game is being played.

To bet now, go to PA.PlaySugarHouse.com/MetroBet and get up to $250 in a first deposit match bonus.