Sports betting 101: How to bet on golf

Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

It’s hard to believe, but the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach this weekend will be the third major golf event already this year.

Betting on golf can be quite fun, as you’re betting on an individual player rather than a whole team. It’s also quite simple.

The most popular golf bet is “finishing position.” At MetroBet.us/Sugar right now, there are odds on individual golfers to be the winner of the event and also odds on a top five, top 10, and top 20 finish.

For instance, Dustin Johnson is currently the favorite to win the U.S. Open at MetroBet.us/Sugar. Johnson has +700 odds to win the event, meaning if you bet $100 for him to capture the crown and he does so, you would win $700 and get a payout of $800.

As for Johnson’s odds of having a top 20 finish, he is -250. Given that it’s much more likely that he finishes anywhere in the top 20 rather than only in first place, the payout here is substantially less.

If you bet $100 on Johnson at -250 odds at MetroBet.us/Sugar and he finishes in the top 20, you would win $40 and get a payout of $140.

Of course, you don’t have to bet as much as $100. For instance, if you bet $20 on Tiger Woods to win the event at +1100 odds at MetroBet.us/Sugar, you would win $220 and get a payout of $240.

Another bet being offered right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar on the U.S. Open is the “Leader after Round 1.” Those odds are a bit lower but offer bigger payouts, simply because the outcome is much less predictable. For instance, Johnson has odds of +700 to win the tournament but +1600 to be in the lead after the first day.

