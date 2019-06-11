Sports betting 101: What are moneylines?

Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

Moneylines at PA.PlaySugarHouse.com/MetroBet are the simplest type of bet. In a moneyline wager, bettors make bets simply on who will win the game. This does not involve any point spreads or margins of victory. This form of betting odds focuses just on who will be the outright winner. Let’s take a look at an example. Let’s say we’re betting on hockey and the Rangers odds are -150, while the Flyers odds are +130.

The first thing to notice is the plus or minus sign in front of the number. The team with a plus sign in front of the odds is the underdog — in this case, it’s the Flyers. Because of this, they can potentially earn a higher payout if they win. The number in the odds means something slightly different depending on whether it has a positive or a negative sign in front of it. With its odds set at +130, a Flyers bet offers a $130 payout for every $100 wagered. If someone bet on the Flyers and the Flyers win, that person would win $130.

A minus sign at the beginning of odds means the team is favored to win. The number indicates how much someone would need to wager in order to win $100. If someone placed a $150 bet in favor of the Rangers and the Rangers win the game, that person would win $100. If that person bet $300 and the Rangers win, the bettor would win $200.

