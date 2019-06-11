USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

PA

Sports betting 101: What are totals?

Jim Llewellyn | Jun 11, 2019
Carson Wentz
Getty Images
Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

A popular bet to make at MetroBet.us/Sugar is on game totals, as opposed to betting on who will actually win the game.  

Totals, often called “over/under” bets, which are the combined score of both teams. When wagering on totals, you bet on whether the combined score of both sides will go over or under a set number. 

For example, SugarHouse might set the total at 64 for an Eagles game against a high-scoring opponent. This means that they predict that the two teams will score a combined total of 64 points. You will then place a wager on whether the actual combined score will be over or under that amount. If you think that one or both teams has a particularly strong offense and it will be a high-scoring affair, you would bet over. If you think it will be a defensive struggle, ending in low scores on both or either side, then you would bet under. If the final score is 36-33, then the combined score would be 69, meaning the game is an over. If the final score is something like 30-28, making the combined score 58, then it is an under.

Once in a while the combined scores will hit exactly on the total. In the 64 points total example, if the score ended up being something like 33-31, then the combined score would be 64, exactly the predicted total. When this happens it is called a push or a tie. When this occurs, no one wins the bet and you would simply get your money back. To avoid pushes, sportsbooks will often set the total at a half number, like 64.5. This way, if the final combined score was 64, it would be an under, and a 65 would be an over.

To take advantage of all of these betting opportunities and more, go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET to get a first deposit match bonus for up to $250.

 

Tags:
SB guides
SB guides
Sports betting 101: What are moneylines?
SB guides
Intro to basic sports betting terminology

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: