Sports betting 101: What are totals?

Jim Llewellyn is the sportsbook manager at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

Totals, often called “over/under” bets, which are the combined score of both teams. When wagering on totals, you bet on whether the combined score of both sides will go over or under a set number.

For example, SugarHouse might set the total at 64 for an Eagles game against a high-scoring opponent. This means that they predict that the two teams will score a combined total of 64 points. You will then place a wager on whether the actual combined score will be over or under that amount. If you think that one or both teams has a particularly strong offense and it will be a high-scoring affair, you would bet over. If you think it will be a defensive struggle, ending in low scores on both or either side, then you would bet under. If the final score is 36-33, then the combined score would be 69, meaning the game is an over. If the final score is something like 30-28, making the combined score 58, then it is an under.

Once in a while the combined scores will hit exactly on the total. In the 64 points total example, if the score ended up being something like 33-31, then the combined score would be 64, exactly the predicted total. When this happens it is called a push or a tie. When this occurs, no one wins the bet and you would simply get your money back. To avoid pushes, sportsbooks will often set the total at a half number, like 64.5. This way, if the final combined score was 64, it would be an under, and a 65 would be an over.

