James Harrison turns heel on Steelers with Patriots signing (video)

It was only a matter of time before the Patriots' stunning signing of longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison was turned into a WWE Youtube spoof.

Harrison jumping directly to the Steelers' biggest nemesis after being released was obviously cause for the "heel turn" treatment. This video is from the 1990s when Mike Tyson became a member of Shawn Michaels' faction, DeGeneration X.

This isn't the first time Harrison jumped to the enemy after being released by Pittsburgh. In April of 2013, Harrison signed with the Cincinnati Bengals - the Steelers' biggest rival at the time.