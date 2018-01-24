Latest on Enzo Amore WWE rape accusation - NSFW video claims he is innocent

WWE fired pro wrestler Enzo Amore (real name Eric Arndt) this week regarding rape allegations, and that he did not inform the company of potential legal trouble.

WWE reportedly did not know about the allegations until Monday, but Arndt had known that there was an ongoing investigation launched by Phoenix Police for several months. Arndt also is said to have had “nuclear heat” in the WWE locker room for several months and was kicked off a tour bus by wrestler Roman Reigns last year.

Arndt has not yet been charged by the accuser but Arndt’s past troubles with WWE talent and officials are why the company moved in such a fast manner regarding his dismissal.

There is currently a YouTube video going viral online of a male who claims to be the former best friend of the accuser and he is claiming Arndt is innocent. In the video he shows text messages that discuss a sexual encounter.

Here is the NSFW video.