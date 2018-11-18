Mets MLB rumors: Latest on Manny Machado, JT Realmuto, more

Brodie Van Wagenen, the new general manager of the New York Mets, made it known at his introductory press conference that the Mets are going to be a prevalent force on the trade and free-agent markets this winter.

That included a remark saying that the Mets were going to be in on virtually every free agent available. It turns out that was a bit of an over-exaggeration.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Mets will opt to "spread the money around," rather than pursuing star infielder Manny Machado. With Amed Rosario at shortstop, New York could acquire an enormous upgrade at third base by replacing Todd Frazier with Manny Machado. However, the 26-year-old will become one of the richest players in Major League Baseball history by winter's end as he is looking for a contract that will pay him near $300 million over 10 years.

Given the Mets' needs at other positions, including a desperate upgrade needed at the catcher's spot, it's an understandable decision. There will be fans though who are worried by the comments of spreading out funds.

The Mets under the Wilpon Family are notorious for spending on a budget, especially last year. Yet COO Jeff Wilpon admitted that "there is room to do things," and that the team will be "aggressive" this winter.

Believed to be one of their main targets was Miami Marlins catcher JT Realmuto, who has been put on the trade block by the rebuilding franchise. The 27-year-old would give the Mets their first true reliable catcher since Paul Lo Duca, but it looks unlikely that he'll be landing in Queens or the NL East for that matter.

The division-rival Atlanta Braves have mounted a charge for Realmuto as well, but it appears the Marlins won't be treading him to a team within the division.

A consolation for Realmuto could be free-agent Wilson Ramos, who is also likely a Braves target, too.

New York has checked in with Ramos' camp earlier this month, who is coming off a 16 home-run, 70-RBI 2018 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies.

It's worth noting his health history, though, which could be a bad omen for a team gutted by injuries. Ramos tore his ACL in 2016 and missed a month of last season with a hamstring strain.