Giants head coach rumors: Eric Studesville meeting Wednesday

The former Broncos running back coach does have some ties to the Giants.

Eric Studesville will be interviewed for the Giants head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Giants' preliminary stage of finding their next head coach will come to an end on Wednesday when the team will interview former Denver Broncos running back coach Eric Studesville, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

It will be two-consecutive days in which the Giants meet with potential candidates as the team is meeting with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Tuesday.

Studesville had spent the past nine seasons with the Broncos, mostly as their running backs coach. However, he served as interim head coach for the last four games of the 2010 season after the team fired Josh McDaniels, who is now the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots and one of the candidates for the Giants job.

Besides that brief foray into head coaching, that is all the experience Studesville has at the position. In fact, he has never held a coordinator role during his time as coach from the collegiate to NFL level.

After spending four seasons as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 1997-2000, Studesville joined head coach Jim Fassel and the Giants as a running backs coach, a post he held for three seasons.

He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2004, remaining at the same position, before joining Denver.

Studesville's reputation has been building throughout his time in the NFL despite never owning a permanent head coaching or coordinator role. Last season, he turned down an opportunity to interview for the New York Jets offensive coordinator job in order to stay with the Broncos.

But after Denver's difficult 5-11 season where he served as assistant head coach as well as running backs coach, Studesville was surprisingly fired in a move that did not sit well with Broncos rusher CJ Anderson (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE).

Studesville was originally slated to interview for the Giants job last Thursday, but the bomb cyclone that hit the Northeast of the United States pushed things back. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Studesville will be the last interview conducted by the Giants before making their first round of cuts.

New York has already interviewed interim head coach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and New England Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia.