Mets release Opening Day lineup

New York's quest for redemption begins Thursday against the Cardinals.

Baseball in New York opens up in Queens this year as the Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon from Citi Field.

Rejoice, MLB fans, your favorite time of year has finally returned.

The Mets will be attempting to erase the memory of an injury-riddled, disappointing 2017 season as they enter this new campaign with cautious optimism. While there are plenty of question marks surrounding the team, a healthy core could result in an exciting summer that includes a playoff push.

For now, though, fans will revel in Opening Day festivities as new manager Mickey Callaway announced his starting lineup for Thursday's game featuring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard batting in a not-so-conventional spot in the order.

New York Mets 2018 Opening Day lineup

1. Brandon Nimmo- CF

2. Yoenis Cespedes- LF

3. Jay Bruce- RF

4. Asdrubal Cabrera- 2B

5. Todd Frazier- 3B

6. Adrian Gonzalez- 1B

7. Kevin Plawecki- C

8. Noah Syndergaard- P

9. Amed Rosario- SS