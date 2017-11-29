NFL rumors: Giants to fire Ben McAdoo before season's end?

There was no vote of confidence for the Giants head coach on Wednesday.

Ben McAdoo might not make it through the 2017 season as Giants head coach. (Photo: Getty Images)

It's been quite a whirlwind for the New York Giants over the past two days.

The team inexplicably benched veteran quarterback Eli Manning after 14 seasons and 210-consecutive starts before losing cornerback Janoris Jenkins for the rest of the year due to an ankle injury that required surgery. To put things nicely, it's been the cherry on top of a 2-9 cake that has seen injuries, poor coaching and glaring holes in the roster all manifest into one enormous dumpster fire.

Just think, this was a team that was supposed to make a run at the NFC East title this year.

After an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 led to the firing of Ben McAdoo, the head coach received a short-term vote of confidence from the organization and co-owner John Mara, stating that he will finish the season.

After the last few weeks though, it sounds like that tune has changed.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Mara said "there are no guarantees in life," when asked if McAdoo's job was safe for the remainder of this disastrous 2017 season, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"We're 2-9. I'm embarrassed about that," Mara added. "Nobody's doing a good job."

Considering he is the one who initially suggested Manning should be benched, Mara should be corralled in that group of ineptitude as well.

But McAdoo has been unable to get anything out of this team even though it was depleted by injuries early on. Regardless, there have been multiple occasions in which it was believed that he lost the Giants locker room and that players weren't giving their all for him.

Should he be let go before the end of the season, it would be the first midseason firing executed by the Giants since 1976 when Bill Arnsparger was replaced by John McVay after an 0-7 start.