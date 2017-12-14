Source: Other teams have interest in Sacha Kljestan

While it was likely the New York Red Bulls captain would be off to LAFC, there are new suitors.

Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan could be on the move soon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sacha Kljestan might be on the move but Los Angeles FC may not necessarily be the destination.

On Tuesday, sources told Metro that Kljestan, the New York Red Bulls captain and star midfielder, was likely heading to expansion team LAFC. The deal, Metro was told, was for a significant influx of allocation money.

Multiple other outlets including ESPN.com and MLSSoccer.com confirmed Metro’s reporting earlier this week of a possible deal between LAFC and the Red Bulls.

Since that report, things have changed slightly for the Red Bulls. While LAFC remains a strong candidate to land Kljestan, other teams are stepping in with interest. Sources tell Metro that multiple teams in both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference have expressed interest in the playmaker.

Any deal, Metro understands, still is for allocation money.

An MVP finalist in 2015, Kljestan has led the league in assists over the past two seasons. His form two seasons ago saw him return to the United States national team.