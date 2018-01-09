Sources: Amando Moreno returning to NY Red Bulls

The former Red Bulls academy product is expected to return to New York after four years in Mexico.

Amando Moreno is set to return to the New York Red Bulls, the former academy product is close to a deal that would bring him back to the club.

On December 21, sources told Metro that Moreno was in discussions with the Red Bulls about leaving Tijuana in Mexico’s top flite and returning to the club where he got his professional start. Now multiple sources tell Metro that Moreno and the Red Bulls have reached a deal to bring the young forward back to MLS.

The deal, according to these sources, is for Moreno to sign an MLS contract with the club.

At 22 years old, Moreno has spent the past four seasons in Mexico with Tijuana, the last year on loan with Dorados. Playing time hasn’t been very consistent for the young forward, who has featured with the United States U-18 and U-20 national team during that stretch.

He signed with the Red Bulls as a 17-year old in 2013 after several strong years as a teenager with the club’s academy. In his one year in MLS, he rarely played for the team before moving to Mexico.