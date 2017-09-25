PHOTOS: NFL players around the league protest against Trump's recent remarks

Players from around the league kneeled and locked arms in solidarity to protest against the president's recent remarks.

Players from the Washington Redskins take a knee and lock arms in solidarity during the playing of the National Anthem before their game against the Oakland Raiders.

Justin Houston of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen taking a knee during the National Anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel in protest during the national anthem before the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Green Bay Packers players sit in protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field .

The Miami Dolphins stand in unison during the National Anthem prior to an NFL game against the New York Jets.

Players on the New England Patriots take a knee and lock arms together during the National Anthem before their game against the Houston Texans.

Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the locker room whinle the National Anthem is played before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Players from the Oakland Raiders remain seated on the bench during the National Anthem before their game against the Washington Redskins.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Alejandro Villanueva, a West Point grad, former Army captain and ex-Ranger stood in the tunnel with his hand over his heart during the national anthem before the start of the game against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons take a knee and lock arms during the National Anthem on Sunday.

Former Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Ray Lewis joins players from the Baltimore Ravens to take a knee during the National Anthem on Sunday.

Members of the Chicago Bears lock arms during the National Anthem before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. The Steelers stayed in the locker room during the anthem.

Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel and lock arms during the Natinoal Anthem on Sunday.

Members of the Cincinnati Bengals lock arms during before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday several players around the league decided to take a knee and lock arms before the National Anthem in response to President Trump’s recent comments about players choosing to kneel in protest.

Donald Trump said NFL team owners should respond to players kneeling during the anthem by saying “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!”

Several NFL players who did not take a knee during the National Anthem showed their support by locking arms in solidarity with their teammates. Some players locked arms while sitting on the bench while others placed their hand on the shoulder of a teammate who was kneeling.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field at all during the national anthem, however, offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, a West Point grad, former Army captain and ex-Ranger stood in the tunnel with his hand over his heart during the national anthem before the start of the game against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis joined the Ravens in protest before the International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. Lewis was on both knees, locked arms with linebacker C.J. Mosley and receiver Mike Wallace. This gesture comes after he criticized Colin Kaepernick for kneeling in protest of the National Anthem.

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan joined players on the field to lock arms during the National Anthem to express his support for his team.

“Our team and the National Football League reflects our nation, with diversity coming in many forms — race, faith, our views and our goals, he said in a statement.

President Trump is calling for a boycott of the NFL if players continue to take a knee during the National Anthem, however, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is supporting the players.

President Trump responded to NFL players protesting on Sunday, saying there was “tremendous solidarity” for the flag and the country but said players who decided to take a knee were “very disrespectful.”

