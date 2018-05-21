Soccer transfer rumors: Paul Pogba PSG possible

Paul Pogba's stay at Manchester United hasn't been the most fruitful considering he and manager Jose Mourinho have been at odds at times throughout the campaign.

The French international signed a $119 million deal with United after a successful spell with Italian giants Juventus prior to the 2016-17 season. While he's scored 15 goals in all competitions over those two years with the Red Devils, Mourinho has often been critical of Pogba's work rate, starting him just 27 times in 38 Premier League games in 2017-18.

It's not just Mourinho that's been critical, either. Former United star Gary Neville accused Pogba of not being serious and that "he plays like he's in the park with his mates."

When asked about the possibility of leaving Manchester United this summer, Pogba didn't do much to squash those rumors.

"We are never sure of anything but contractually it's sure, yes," he said when asked about his status at the club (h/t Andy Charles, Sky Sports). "I can never look far into the future. It also depends how it goes with the club, how things work out."

In terms of silverware, Pogba enjoyed a successful first season with United as he helped his side win the FA Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League. However, a trophy-less 2017-18, which recently ended with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup Final, has classified this season as a disappointment for the storied club.

Pogba's struggles with United on the pitch could simply be attributed to Mourinho not utilizing him correctly. At Juventus, Pogba was a contributor down the left-hand side with the legendary Andrea Pirlo used as the engine. At United, Mourinho has looked to Pogba to control the midfield and dictate play. He's just not that kind of player, which could have him looking for greener pastures in Europe.

Those pastures could come in the form of his home country and Paris Saint-Germain, who has been linked with Pogba over the past few months. It's an idea that he did not necessarily turn down when asked about it.

"I grew up with a father and mother who were Marseille supporters," Pogba said. "Paris (PSG) was never really part of my daily life. But later on, yes why not play at the Parc des Princes? It's a great pitch and a nice stadium."