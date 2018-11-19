Update Enzo Amore arrested? Will he return at WWE RAW?

A wrestler not even on WWE’s main roster stole the show Sunday night as Enzo Amore was kicked out of Survivor Series. Donning a low-budget disguise, Enzo sat in the second row and watch a good chunk of the event. When online sleuths started to create buzz that it was actually Enzo in the disguise, the former tag team and cruiserweight champion, jumped up on his commemorative chair and started doing his signature vocal open.

In no way does this appear to be a work as WWE officials are said to be furious with what went down during one of their top Pay-Per-View events of the year.

Enzo tweeted about the situation several times on Sunday, writing, “Just Checked … Still Certified,” making reference to his “certified G” status during his WWE run. He also tweeted, “Apparently you can’t vape inside the staples center. #HowYouDoin!?”

Enzo has also been plugging his new rap album during this time. Interestingly enough, his hip-hop alias is “nZo,” which is in reference to the lower-case, upper-case, lower-case icon of the infamous nWo. The nWo made its name by doing similar stunts to what Enzo pulled off Sunday night.

Enzo was not arrested Sunday night but it appears very unlikely he will be wrestling for WWE anytime soon.