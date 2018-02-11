Updated Ice Hockey Olympics Schedule USA men start time

A glance at the hockey slate in Pyeongchang

Team USA is raring to go in the Winter Olympics. Getty Images

A glance at the men’s ice hockey schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Keep in mind that South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone in the United States. Here are the start dates and start times for hockey games for when they take place live in the United States Eastern Time Zone. Team USA men’s hockey games are in bold.

You can stream games live at NBCOlympics.com. Here is the link.

And here is the TV schedule for NBC. The network will be showing the majority of the men's ice hockey on tap delay.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Slovakia vs. OAR (7:10 a.m.)

United States vs. Slovenia (7:10 a.m.)

Finland vs. Germany (10:10 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Norway vs. Sweden (2:40 a.m.)

Czech Republic vs. Republic of Korea (7:10 a.m.)

Switzerland vs. Canada (7:10 a.m.)

United States vs. Slovakia (10:10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 16

OAR vs. Slovenia (2:40 a.m.)

Finland vs. Norway (7:10 a.m.)

Sweden vs. Germany (7:10 a.m.)

Canada vs. Czech Republic (10:10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Republic of Korea vs. Switzerland (2:40 a.m.)

OAR vs. United States (7:10 a.m.)

Slovenia vs. Slovakia (7:10 a.m.)

Germany vs. Norway (10:10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 18

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (2:40 a.m.)

Canada vs. Republic of Korea (7:10 a.m.)

Sweden vs. Finland (7:10 a.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Men’s hockey playoff qualifications start

Saturday, Feb. 24

Men’s hockey gold medal game (11:10 p.m.)