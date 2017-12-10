What did Rich Swann do to Su Yung: WWE?

WWE has suspended wrestler Rich Swann indefinitely after Swann was arrested by Gainesville, Florida police early Sunday morning on charges of battery and false imprisonment. The battery charges are in relation to Swann allegedly putting his wife, female wrestler Su Yung (real name Vannarah Riggs) in a headlock and dragging her.

Su Yung is said to have jumped out of a moving vehicle because she was fearful of what Swann might do to her next.

Here are the details from the police report:

“Both [Su Yung] and [Swann] are professional wrestlers and [Su Yung] had just put on a show at 8 seconds in downtown Gainesville. [Swann] was critiquing [Su Yung’s] performance and began getting angry with her. [Su Yung] got scared that the argument was going to escalate and got out of the car in the area of 2400 SE Hawthorne Rd. [Swann] stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic and [Su Yung] jumped out. [Swann] gave chase and yelled for [Su Yung] to get back in the car. [Su Yung] told [Swann] she did not want to get back in the car as she continued to walk away. [Swann] then grabbed [Su Yung] by her arm and then around her neck with his arm. He placed her in a headlock and dragged her back to their vehicle. [Su Yung] screamed for help as [Swann] pushed her in the car.

WWE sent out the following tweet around 11:30 .m. Sunday.