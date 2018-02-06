What, is, the, time, zone, difference, in, South Korea, Winter, Olympics

A look at how many hours ahead South Korea is to the United States

Whenever the Winter or Summer Olympics roll around and the games are on a different continent than ours many fans in the United States are frustrated that NBC consistently shows tape delayed footage.

There is no perfect way to solve this issue, of course, as NBC wants the top Olympic events in U.S. primetime and the host country wants the big events in primetime in its own time zone.

This year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea will prove to be a big issue if you like your sports live and if you despise social media spoilers. Pyeonchang, South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the United States.

So, if your favorite event is taking place in Pyeonchang at 8 p.m. there, it will be taking place live at 6 a.m. in the good ol’ USA (Eastern Time Zone). If you’re on the West Coast in the United States, 8 p.m.. in Pyeongchang is 3 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Here is a link to a time zone converter if you want to pin this down specific to your area.

Also, NBC will be live streaming events if you want to watch curling live at 3 a.m..