Will Hulk Hogan be on RAW or SmackDown tonight or tomorrow?

Hulk Hogan got the news he was anxiously waiting for. Will Hulk Hogan now appear on TV?

After a three-year suspension due to his racist recording, the pro-wrestling legend was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday.

And he couldn’t have been happier to learn the news.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Now, that Hogan is back in the good graces of the company, it will be interesting to see how long WWE waits to re-introduce him into the storylines and in what capacity. Could we see Hogan become the new general manager of SmackDown Live or does WWE have another role in mind for the biggest name in the history of its business?

Would WWE consider making Hogan the managerial mouthpiece for a Superstar on the brink of becoming the next big thing? Who better than Hogan to mold and groom that Superstar’s career to the top?

While we await to learn Hogan’s exact role and to see if Hulk Hogan will come back to television, his return to WWE came with just as much criticism as fanfare. Many fans blasted the company and its owner Vince McMahon for reinstating Hogan just three years after suspending him for his heinous racist tirade.

Will Hulk Hogan make a return to TV?

Many couldn’t help but evoke late Superstar Chyna’s name in asking if Hogan could be reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame then surely one of the most influential women’s wrestlers could be inducted for the first time, right?

Compounding that feeling is McMahon’s long-documented relationship with President Trump. McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, also serves as the administrator of the Small Business Administration within Trump’s cabinet. That, and McMahon’s WWE inked a five-year, $1 billion-plus deal with Fox to air SmackDown Live on the network, beginning in October 2019. Of course, Fox has supported Trump despite his divisive practices.

That being said, are you happy with WWE reinstating Hogan into its Hall of Fame and how do you think the company will utilize him next? Will Hulk Hogan be on TV tonight?