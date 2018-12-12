Metropolitan Bakery is offering indulgent holiday treats that can be pre-ordered and picked up

Metropolitan Bakery is known in the city for their delicious and hand-crafted breads, pastries and snacks. With various spots conveniently located in different areas of Philly, this popular eatery is your one-stop shop for all holidays treats and goodies.

This holiday season let Metropolitan Bakery take care of the baking. Philadelphians have the opportunity to pre-order and pick up yuletide desserts and festive savory items for their holiday parties, family celebrations or just because they are hungry. All you have to do is fill out special order forms at Metropolitan Bakery’s flagship 19th Street location or University City and voila, Christmas goodies will appear on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24.

Savory treats being offered include Garlic Parmesan Bread (made with whole garlic cloves and parmesan cheese) and Herbed Fougasse with Sea Salt (this tree of life is studded with rosemary and sea salt.)

Indulgent Christmas desserts are Metropolitan Bakery's specialty. Philadelphians can pre-order Panettone (bread made with cherries, golden raisins, candied orange, candied lemon, almonds and cocoa), Buche de Noel ( a chocolate sponge cake brushed with Grand Marnier, espresso buttercream, dark chocolate glaze, candied cranberries, chocolate leaves and chocolate curls) and Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Tart (made with a touch of bourbon and an edible gold leaf) to make this holiday season a little sweeter.

Other specialties being sold include Gingerbread Pound Cake, Cranberry Pear Linzer Tart, Chocolate Layer Cake, Chocolate Flourless Cake and Double Crust Apple Pie. But that's not all- ice cream can also be ordered; flavors include Boozy Eggnog (adults only), Peppermint Chocolate, Ricotta Pistachio and Salted Caramel.

You can also order a tasty holiday gift at Metropolitan Bakery including a Sour Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie Canister (8 cookies/$19.95), a Five Piece Boxed Macaron Collection ($11.95), and a Twenty Piece Boxed Macaron Collection ($45), packaged Dog Bones (8/$7), granola and gift certificates. Any specialty Christmas baked good item can also be gift wrapped for an additional cost.

Deadlines for orders are 1 p.m. on Dec.21 for Dec. 23 pickups and 12 p.m. on Dec.22 for Dec. 24 pickups. Orders can only be made through their Rittenhouse Square location (262 South 19th St.) and University City location (4013 Walnut St.) For more information visit metropolitanbakery.com.